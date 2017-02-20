Muhammad Ali Jr., mother detained at ...

Muhammad Ali Jr., mother detained at Florida airport, attorney says

Muhammad Ali's son was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigators at a Florida airport earlier this month, his attorney confirmed on Saturday. Muhammad Ali Jr. and his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, were arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from Montego Bay, Jamaica on February 7 when they were directed to secondary inspections, Chris Mancini said.

