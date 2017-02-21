More problems identified at CRH - Tufton says electrical system, - X-ray technology to be replaced

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says that in addition to tackling the ongoing air-quality issues affecting operations at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James, his ministry will also be doing additional infrastructural work to replace the hospital's electrical system and upgrade its diagnostic technology. Speaking at a town hall meeting at the Montego Bay Civic Centre on Thursday, the health minister provided an update on the noxious fumes, which have caused the closure of the first three floors of the hospital, resulting in major dislocation to include the relocation of several departments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.