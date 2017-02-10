Montego Bay Convention - Centre to do...

Montego Bay Convention - Centre to double as hotel school

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gleaner

The Jamaican Govern-ment's plan to develop a hotel that is to serve as a hospitality school for real time training won't get off the ground right away, although Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has said lands are being eyed in Montego Bay for the development. Bartlett said the tourism ministry is still searching for a joint venture partner for the hotel development, but he also indicated the project that won't hold back the launch of the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,889 • Total comments across all topics: 278,821,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC