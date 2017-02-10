Montego Bay Convention - Centre to double as hotel school

The Jamaican Govern-ment's plan to develop a hotel that is to serve as a hospitality school for real time training won't get off the ground right away, although Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has said lands are being eyed in Montego Bay for the development. Bartlett said the tourism ministry is still searching for a joint venture partner for the hotel development, but he also indicated the project that won't hold back the launch of the school.

