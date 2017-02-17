Missing in action - Trade unions fail...

Missing in action - Trade unions failing in mandate to provide political leaders - Taylor

23 hrs ago

Sociologist Dr Orville Taylor has accused the trade union movement of betraying its legacy in failing to provide the country with the next tier of political leaders. Jamaican trade unions have strong historical links with politics and consistently provided leaders for the major parties.

