Mexican company paying Us$86.36m for ...

Mexican company paying Us$86.36m for TCL sharesFeb. 17, 2017, 9:49 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Trinadad Express

MEXICAN cement manufacturer Cemex is paying US$86.36 million for Trinidad Cement Ltd and its three cement plants in Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, the company has said. In a February 10 statement from Kingston, Jamaica, Cemex subsidiary Sierra Trading - after closing its offer to TCL shareholders - said: "Based on the current tally, the total consideration to be paid by Sierra for the TCL shares taken up pursuant to the offer will be approximately US$86.36 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,155 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC