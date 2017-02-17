Mexican company paying Us$86.36m for TCL sharesFeb. 17, 2017, 9:49 PM Ast
MEXICAN cement manufacturer Cemex is paying US$86.36 million for Trinidad Cement Ltd and its three cement plants in Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, the company has said. In a February 10 statement from Kingston, Jamaica, Cemex subsidiary Sierra Trading - after closing its offer to TCL shareholders - said: "Based on the current tally, the total consideration to be paid by Sierra for the TCL shares taken up pursuant to the offer will be approximately US$86.36 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC