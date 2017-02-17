Mental health crisis - 108,000 visits by persons with mental illness to public facilities in 2015
Jermaine Barnaby/Freelance Photographer This homeless man was seen taking a nap on a sidewalk along Port Royal Street in Kingston recently. Despite a significant improve-ment in the treatment of persons with mental illnesses in Jamaica over the past 50 years, a task force established by Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has concluded that there is much more that is needed to be done to adequately address this issue.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
