Mayberry CEO tags C&WJ as stock to watch

Gary Peart, chief executive officer of Mayberry Investments Limited, described Cable & Wireless Jamaica as a stock to watch, based on market sentiment, as owners of the stock await word on whether the new owner of the telecoms would be mandated to make a pitch for their shares. Peart, along with economist Keith Collister and pension fund manager Rezworth Burchenson were panellists at the Mayberry Investors Forum held on Wednesday, on the prospects for the Jamaican stock market in 2017.

