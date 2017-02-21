Matalon seeks support for - J'can YUTE in Washington, DC

Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks has the attention of Christopher Hunt, chairperson of the David 'Wagga' Hunt Scholarship Foundation; Gary Hamilton, principal, Smith Group JRR; and Joseph Matalon, chairman of Youth Upliftment Through Employment , during a dinner hosted by the ambassador at the official residence. Chairman of the Youth Upliftment Through Employment programme, Joseph Matalon, is calling for business executives in the diaspora in the United States to support the programme, aimed at rescuing some of Jamaica's less fortunate, in particular, among the young people living in the inner-city communities.

