Matalon seeks support for - J'can YUT...

Matalon seeks support for - J'can YUTE in Washington, DC

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gleaner

Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks has the attention of Christopher Hunt, chairperson of the David 'Wagga' Hunt Scholarship Foundation; Gary Hamilton, principal, Smith Group JRR; and Joseph Matalon, chairman of Youth Upliftment Through Employment , during a dinner hosted by the ambassador at the official residence. Chairman of the Youth Upliftment Through Employment programme, Joseph Matalon, is calling for business executives in the diaspora in the United States to support the programme, aimed at rescuing some of Jamaica's less fortunate, in particular, among the young people living in the inner-city communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,768 • Total comments across all topics: 279,102,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC