Maite Kropp: Bob Marleya s music still has special meaning today

Born Robert Nesta Marley, universally known as Bob Marley, whose songs and videos of past concerts have been a source of inspiration when life gets arduous, makes me eager to celebrate his birthday on February 6th. Bob was born in 1945 in Jamaica in the rural community of Nine Miles, located in the mountain terrain of the parish of St. Ann, near Kingston.

Chicago, IL

