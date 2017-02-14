Lynyrd Skynyrd taking part in 2018 Southern Rock Cruise along with 38 ...

For eight years, Lynyrd Skynyrd hosted their own themed cruise called the Simple Man Cruise, and now the legendary rock band have joined the 2018 lineup of another seagoing music extravaganza, the Southern Rock Cruise. Skynyrd will play a special headlining show in Montego Bay, Jamaica, during the second day of the cruise, which runs from January 20 to January 25. The 2018 Southern Rock Cruise also will feature performances by 38 Special , The Marshall Tucker Band , The Outlaws , Molly Hatchet , Atlanta Rhythm Section , Wet Willie and founding Allman Brothers Band drummer Jaimoe 's current group Jaimoe's Jasssz Band , among many other acts.

