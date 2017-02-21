Love Affair with Lit on March 5

Love Affair with Lit on March 5

This year's Literatures in English Month celebrations at UWI, Mona, begin on Saturday March 4, with the workshop Preparing for Publishing, led by acclaimed author Colin Channer. It will be followed on Sunday, March 5, with the signature event of the Department of Literatures in English, Love Affair with Literature.

