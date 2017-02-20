Lisa Hanna responds to death threats

DECLARING that she is without fear of reprisal when it comes to women's and children's rights, former Youth and Culture Minister Lisa Hanna yesterday lashed her critics, some of whom had sent death threats, for attacking her comments on convicted murderer Vybz Kartel producing music from behind prison bars. Hanna reiterated her views that violent and sexually explicit lyrics had negatively influenced many Jamaican youth's thought processes, resulting in increased feelings of hostility and aggression which she described as the "new normal".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.