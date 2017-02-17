Laura Facey's Ceiba drum heralds Ja B...

Laura Facey's Ceiba drum heralds Ja Biennial 2017

This was on Monday, February 6. A big, blue and red, two-headed drum was transported, firmly secured on a flatbed truck, from Orange Hall Estates in St Ann to the National Gallery of Jamaica at Ocean Boulevard downtown Kingston. The 30-foot drum, titled Ceiba, hewn from a fallen silk cotton tree, is the biggest functional drum in Jamaica, perhaps in the Caribbean.

