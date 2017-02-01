Kiss Cakes return sweet news for Jama...

Kiss Cakes return sweet news for Jamaicans

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Say the words Kiss Cakes and many Jamaicans' eyes light up. The almost cult-like love for the cream-filled pastry is unfathomable to the uninitiated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Tue Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,029 • Total comments across all topics: 278,476,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC