Kingston woman found with Portland missing teens held on human trafficking charges

Read more: The Gleaner

A 23-year-old Kingston vendor is behind bars this afternoon on charges of human trafficking amid accusations she was forcing teen girls into trading sex for money. Mary-Ann Downie who will appear in the Kingston Parish Court on March 20 is charged with child trafficking, having information that a child has been sexually ill-treated; failing to report a child in need of care and protection; and living on the earnings of prostitution.

