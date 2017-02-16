Judge to rule March 8 in extradition ...

Judge to rule March 8 in extradition matter involving eight persons including cop

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

A parish judge is to rule on March 8 whether eight Jamaicans, including a police constable, should be extradited to the United States to face lottery scam related charges. Parish Judge Vaughn Smith reserved his decision after lawyers for the five men and three women and the Director of Public Prosecutions, which is the designated central authority in extradition matters, wrapped their legal arguments in the Kingston Parish Court today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,371 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC