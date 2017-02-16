Judge to rule March 8 in extradition matter involving eight persons including cop
A parish judge is to rule on March 8 whether eight Jamaicans, including a police constable, should be extradited to the United States to face lottery scam related charges. Parish Judge Vaughn Smith reserved his decision after lawyers for the five men and three women and the Director of Public Prosecutions, which is the designated central authority in extradition matters, wrapped their legal arguments in the Kingston Parish Court today.
