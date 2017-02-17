JTA president - concerned about absenteeism in schools
A failure on the part of parents to provide guidance, and their unwillingness to access social services available to needy students are factors Howard Isaacs, president of the Jamaica Teachers' Association, said are stifling efforts to see a significant reduction in the level of absenteeism in schools. Isaacs said that while he was not able to provide statistics, his observation and interaction with various stakeholders in the sector is showing that up to last year, the issue was still of great concern.
