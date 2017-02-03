JPS subsidiary signs US$330m deal to ...

JPS subsidiary signs US$330m deal to build power plant

56 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

THE Jamaica Public Service Company's subsidiary, South Jamaica Power Company , has signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract with Spanish contracting firm TSK. The contract covers the construction of a highly anticipated 190-megawatt power plant in Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine.

Chicago, IL

