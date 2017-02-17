JPS sees positive outcome from Softbank acquisition of Fortress Group

In this November 2016 photo, co-chairman of Fortress Wes Edens poses with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and President & CEO of the Jamaica Public Service Company Kelly Tomblin at the offcial commissioning of the JPS LNG plant at Bogue in Montego Bay. Power utility boss Kelly Tomblin views Softbank's acquisition of Fortress Investment Group, to which New Fortress Energy is affiliated, as positive for furthering plans to build out gas facilities in Jamaica, Last November, the partners celebrated the commissioning of Jamaica's first LNG-fired plant at Bogue in Montego Bay, and they are about to start development on another gas facility in St Catherine.

