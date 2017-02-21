JN proves itself strong on social enterprise

Claudette Thompson of Superior Crafts and More proudly shows off an accent piece made by her company to Parris Lyew-Ayee, director, JN Foundation; Earl Jarrett, chairman of the JN Foundation and head of the Jamaica National Group; and Opal Whyte, project manager, JN Foundation, during a tour of the Jamaica Social Exchange marketplace at the recently held JN Foundation Social Enterprise Boost Initiative Summit at The Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston. Founded in 1874 on the concept of a social enterprise, the Jamaica National Building Society , through its philanthropic arm, the JN Foundation, has channeled its vision to propel the social enterprise sector in Jamaica as a significant contributor to socio-economic development.

