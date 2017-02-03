JN Bank looking to revolutionise bank...

JN Bank looking to revolutionise banking in Ja

Jamaica National has given a commitment that it will be providing greater innovative and financial solutions to clients locally and abroad following last week's official opening of JN banks at 34 locations islandwide. At the Catherine Hall branch's unveiling in Montego Bay, Nina Peters, JN's business relationship and sales manager, said the company is focused on revolutionising banking in Jamaica.

Chicago, IL

