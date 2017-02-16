Jimmy Cliff gets 'Irie' lifetime award

Reggae legend Dr James 'Jimmy Cliff' Chambers created history on Sunday when he became the first recipient of the Irie FM Lifetime Achievement Award, which was given to him for his iconic contribution as an internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter, actor and social activist. In the colourful ceremony, which took place at the Somerton All-Age and Basic School in St James, where Cliff had his early education, the Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was hailed by former Jamaican Prime Minister P.J. Patterson as "Somerton's greatest son".

Chicago, IL

