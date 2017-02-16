Jimmy Cliff Gets 'Irie' Lifetime Award
Reggae legend Dr James 'Jimmy Cliff' Chambers created history on Sunday when he became the first recipient of the Irie FM Lifetime Achievement Award, which was given to him for his iconic contribution as an internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter, actor and social activist. In the colourful ceremony, which took place at the Somerton All-Age and Basic School in St James, where Cliff had his early education, the Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was hailed by former Jamaican Prime Minister P.J. Patterson as "Somerton's greatest son".
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC