J'cans flock 'deep throat' spray
THE STAR has learnt that many Jamaicans are now flocking a product called the Deep Throat Desensitisation Spray, which allows them to perform the oral sex act more comfortably. Sade Buckeridge, who operates Fetish Secretz, an adult sex toy shop in Kingston, told THE WEEKEND STAR that she has been selling the product for six years, and it is a hot commodity.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
