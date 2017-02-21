J'cans flock 'deep throat' spray

J'cans flock 'deep throat' spray

THE STAR has learnt that many Jamaicans are now flocking a product called the Deep Throat Desensitisation Spray, which allows them to perform the oral sex act more comfortably. Sade Buckeridge, who operates Fetish Secretz, an adult sex toy shop in Kingston, told THE WEEKEND STAR that she has been selling the product for six years, and it is a hot commodity.

Chicago, IL

