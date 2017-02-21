Jamaican economy expands 1.3% in Dece...

Jamaican economy expands 1.3% in December quarter

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

The Jamaican economy expanded by 1.3 per cent during the quarter to December 2016, the eighth consecutive period of growth, reflecting higher output for both the services and The key drivers of growth during were favourable weather conditions during 2016, which facilitated higher levels of production in the agriculture, forestry and fishing, and electricity and water supply industries, PIOJ Director General Dr Wayne Henry said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,296 • Total comments across all topics: 279,112,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC