Jamaica strengthens ties with Miami Beach

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett is in high spirits with Mayor of Miami Beach Philip Levine ; Ron McKay , president of the American Chamber of Commerce, Jamaica; and Delano Seiveright, senior adviser, following a lunch meeting in Miami Beach, Florida, last Friday. Preliminary discussions regarding collaborative efforts between the Montego Bay Convention Centre and the Miami Beach Convention Centre; the twinning of Negril, Westmoreland, with the city of Miami Beach; and targeting of tourism investment partnerships between Jamaica and Miami Beach business interests are among the outcomes of a meeting between Jamaica's Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine last Friday.

Chicago, IL

