Jamaica ready for health and wellness tourism

President of JAMPRO, Diane Edwards ; Communications Manager at JAMPRO, Keneshia Nooks , and Director of Zierlich International, Dainty Powell, listen to an address at the launch of Zierlich International Dialysis Centre in Montego Bay on February 2. Photo: Garwin Davis By Garwin Davis MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica -- President of Jamaica Promotions Corporation , Diane Edwards, says the country's medical talent pool is at a stage where a successful launch into the health and wellness tourism market can be done.

