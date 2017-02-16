Jamaica implements IMF enhanced gener...

Jamaica implements IMF enhanced general data dissemination system

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Jamaica has implemented the recommendations of the enhanced general data dissemination system -- endorsed by the International Monetary Fund executive board in May 2015 -- by publishing critical data through a national summary data page . The page serves as a one-stop publication vehicle for essential macroeconomic data -- in both human and machinereadable formats.

