Jamaica crowns 2017 spelling bee champion
By Claudette de la Haye Caribbean News Now contributor #mediawomanrisimg #GLNRBee KINGSTON, Jamaica -- This year's spelling bee competition finals in and around the Caribbean kicked off with the Jamaican parish finals on February 8, 2017. Corporate sponsors have contributed to the national building of youth development through Jamaica's own spelling bee.
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
