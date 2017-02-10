Jamaica crowns 2017 spelling bee cham...

Jamaica crowns 2017 spelling bee champion

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

By Claudette de la Haye Caribbean News Now contributor #mediawomanrisimg #GLNRBee KINGSTON, Jamaica -- This year's spelling bee competition finals in and around the Caribbean kicked off with the Jamaican parish finals on February 8, 2017. Corporate sponsors have contributed to the national building of youth development through Jamaica's own spelling bee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,211 • Total comments across all topics: 278,812,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC