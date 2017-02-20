Jamaica choking - JET calls for actio...

Jamaica choking - JET calls for action on air pollution

The Jamaica Environ-ment Trust is calling on the regulatory bodies with responsibility for air quality in Jamaica to carry out their duties. JET is also requesting that Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is the minister of the environment, take immediate steps to address Jamaica's worsening air quality and give the issue the priority it deserves.

Chicago, IL

