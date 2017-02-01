Jamaica Carnival ready to reclaim Byron Lee's legacy
Ricky Chin poses with Julianne Lee and her mother, Sheila Lee, at the launch of Jamaica Carnival at the Deck in New Kingston last Friday. Julianne Lee, managing director of Jamaica Carnival, told THE STAR that all is set for the parade which is set to take place on April 23. "Brand Jamaica Carnival is all about uniting everyone regardless of race, colour or creed through the use of the universal language and music.
