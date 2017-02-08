Issa buys more land, leases shops with plan to revive Montego Baya s a Hip Stripa

In a bid to increase the variety of attractions available to guests on Gloucester Avenue in Montego Bay, hotelier Chris Issa - through a new company - has purchased land adjacent and opposite to his new Spanish Court Montego Bay for development. "We have bought land and leased a number of shops beside us," Issa told the Jamaica Observer yesterday, noting that the intention is to "put life into this end of the Hip Strip", which he said was not as lively as it could be.

