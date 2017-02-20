Iris Stewart celebrates her 100th bir...

Iris Stewart celebrates her 100th birthday with (L-R) Gillian Bennett

Iris Stewart celebrated her birthday with a church service followed by an afternoon tea with close family and friends in Fieldway Nursing Home, Tramway Path, on Monday, February 7. Mrs Stewart and her late husband Basil moved from Jamaica to London in 1942, when he was based with the Royal Airforce in Ruislip. According to her niece, Gill Bennett, the night before the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, Mrs Stewart spent the night sleeping outside near Hyde Park so she would have a good vantage point to see Mr Stewart in his military parade.

