Immigration jitters among US-based Jamaicans
Amidst uncertainty, panic, fear and confusion among undocumented Jamaicans here over United States President Donald Trump's immigration policy, Jamaican immigration attorneys are urging calm and prodding those nationals who can to legalise their status. "This is not a good time to be in the United States without proper documentation," cautioned Joan Pinnock, a leading voice on immigration matters and head of the Jamaican American Bar Association.
