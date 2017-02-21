Honda pilots a new line
AS ATL Automotive heads into its 20th anniversary celebration event, REV-olution, its Honda division will be bringing two exciting new products to the Jamaican market. The 'REV-olution' is scheduled for ATL's Audi Terminal on Oxford Road in New Kingston from March 10 to 12. "ATL Honda will be unveiling the Ridgeline and Pilot at the show," Sam McKenzie, head of business for ATL Honda, told Jamaica Observer's Auto magazine.
