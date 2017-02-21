Herbert Morrison High gets $500,000 e...

Herbert Morrison High gets $500,000 energy-efficiency system

5 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

HERBERT Morrison Technical High School will be installing a 3000-watt grid-tied solar photovoltaic system, following a $500,000 grant from the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica . The money was granted after students from the institution placed second in the Science Category of the 2015/16 Schools Energy Programme Competition.

Chicago, IL

