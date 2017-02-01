Green Pond High School in grief as 15...

Green Pond High School in grief as 15-year-old student is murdered

Students in grief at the Green Pond High School in St James this morning following the murder of a 15-year-old colleague who was reported missing on Sunday. Classes have been suspended at the Green Pond High School in St James as overwhelmed teachers and students mourn the murder of a 15-year-old girl.

Chicago, IL

