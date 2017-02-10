Gov't reaches out to India after Cher...

Gov't reaches out to India after Cherry Gardens murder

The Government of Jamaica has reportedly reached out to the Indian Government to offer condolences following last week Thursday's shooting incident in the St Andrew community of Cherry Gardens where men armed with guns killed 25-year-old sales manager at Caribbean Jewellers, Rakesh Talreja. Talreja was from Vasai in India but had been living in Kingston for the past two-and-a-half years.

