Gov't funds LAMP land titling project through 2017/18

Concerns raised by Opposition Senator Sophia Fraser Binns about the possible "disbanding" of the government's Land Administration and Management Programme , have been dispelled in the 2017/18 Estimates of Expenditure. According to the estimates, tabled in Parliament on February 9, the government has budgeted $216 million to meet the administrative expenses of LAMP in 2017/18.

