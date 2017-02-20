Furious British MP tells Jamaica to t...

Furious British MP tells Jamaica to take its prisoners

1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

A British parliamentarian is livid that Jamaica refused his country's 25-million offer to help fund construction of a new prison, allowing nearly 600 Jamaicans incarcerated in the UK to be returned to the island to complete their sentences. UK news company, The Sun , yesterday reported that Philip Hollobone, a Member of Parliament in the British Conservative Party, Saturday night lashed out at the Jamaican Government for its decision.

