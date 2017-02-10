FLOW welcomes copper export ban

FLOW yesterday welcomed the announcement by Industry Minister Karl Samuda that the Government this week suspended the export of copper, as well as increased the fines levied against persons who are found in breach of the or "We have been advocating this course of action for some time now and we are encouraged by the Administration's recognition that the matter of copper theft is, in fact, a national security issue which has far-reaching impact outside of our industry. The ongoing theft and vandalism of telecommunications infrastructure severely impacts the country's economy and compromises the security of all Jamaicans," said Garry Sinclair, country manager and president for Cable and Wireless Caribbean.

