Fishermen save oil survey
Tullow Oil's principal geoscientist Madeleine Slatford and exploration manager Jerome Kelly for South America and the Caribbean, speak in an interview on Friday, February 24, 2017. Tullow Oil surveyed far and wide offshore Jamaica, utilising modern oil-sensing equipment, but largely to no avail until fisherfolk led the company to an oil sheen near the Pedro Banks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
