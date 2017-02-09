Dubbing it Miami style
A LOUD roar goes up from the 'massive' at Dubwise Miami when Protoje's Styling rocks the tight room at The Coyo Lounge, located in that city's trendy Wynwood area. At the turntables, Jason Panton alternates with selectors whose playlists are a mix of old school jams and contemporary sounds.
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
