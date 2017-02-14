Draft model arbitration bill for CARI...

Draft model arbitration bill for CARICOM states being reviewed by committee

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- In response to requests by some CARICOM member states for updated arbitration legislation, the Canadian government-funded project Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean has drafted a Model Arbitration Bill for the region. This Bill will be reviewed at a meeting of the IMPACT Justice Arbitration Legislation Committee on February 16 and 17 at the Faculty of Law, UWI Mona Campus, Kingston, Jamaica.

