Draft model arbitration bill for CARICOM states being reviewed by committee

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- In response to requests by some CARICOM member states for updated arbitration legislation, the Canadian government-funded project Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean has drafted a Model Arbitration Bill for the region. This Bill will be reviewed at a meeting of the IMPACT Justice Arbitration Legislation Committee on February 16 and 17 at the Faculty of Law, UWI Mona Campus, Kingston, Jamaica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.