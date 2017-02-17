'Don't be dismayed' - Alabama mayor tells concerned...

Delroy Williams , mayor of Kingston, and Dr William A. Bell Sr , mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, put pen to paper at the Sister City signing ceremony between the City of Kingston, Jamaica, and Birmingham City, Alabama, at the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation office earlier this week. In the background are Desmond McKenzie, minister of local government; former Kingston Mayor Angela Brown Burke; and Mark Jackson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.