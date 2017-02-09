Does Performing In Jamaica Really Mat...

Does Performing In Jamaica Really Matter?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gleaner

Among some of those who are into dancehall music as producers or consumers or both much has been made about deejay Alkaline not performing in Jamaica for some time. This is by choice, as there is no shortage of demand for his recorded material, to the extent that earlier this year, the themed event Alka-Vybz, was held in Kingston and tomorrow the Print Out Gaza Unruly vs Gully Vendetta event is at Pier One in Montego Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Thu japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,014 • Total comments across all topics: 278,735,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC