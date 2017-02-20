Delicious, fascinating Jamaica
My sister and brother-in-law, who visited recently, told me they had to make a stop as they had booked some 'drops'. You would think they were stopping at a pharmacy, right? Not at all they had booked some coconut drops from the little shop at the Coconut Industry Board, because the day before when they checked, it was sold out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC