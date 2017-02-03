Dance JA changes name
Formerly known as Dance Jamaica Cultural Centre, the Kingston-based dance tutorial hub has officially changed its registered name to Dance Jamaica Academy since the start of 2017. The official change was done in order to properly signify the growth and expansion of the local dance space and properly certify the inclusion of more formal training courses going forward.
