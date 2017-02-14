CTO Council Of Ministers Discusses Best Practices, Sustainable...

Hon. Obie Wilchcombe, Chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organization , chaired his first meeting of the Council of Tourism Ministers and Commissioners since being elected Chairman last September, resulting in positive discussions on best practices, funding cooperative regional activities and hosting the UN World Tourism Organization Global Conference on Building Partnerships for Sustainable Tourism for Development next November. The Council of Ministers meeting took place during the recently completed Caribbean Travel Marketplace on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.