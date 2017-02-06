Crime in the west hobbling CDA

The Child Development Agency has reported that ongoing violence in western parishes have been crippling its ability to provide care and protection to children in that area of the island. "With the level of violence in Montego Bay coming across to Westmoreland, it's an issue, because it is preventing us from going into those areas," agency CEO Rosalee Gage-Grey told the Jamaica Observer in an interview on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

